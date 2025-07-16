First Interstate Bank Has $9.50 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. The company has a market cap of $795.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

