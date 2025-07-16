FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Stake Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 143.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 179.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.