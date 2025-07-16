Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan
In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance
Shares of FCX opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.
Freeport-McMoRan Profile
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
