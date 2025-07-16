Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $216.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.71 and a 1 year high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.