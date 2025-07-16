GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 953,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,800,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $6,785,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,387.50. This represents a 32.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $175,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,860,826.04. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,074,330 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $167.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.33. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

