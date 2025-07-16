Great Bear Royalties (OTC:GBRBF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Great Bear Royalties Corp. (OTC:GBRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.14 and last traded at C$5.12. Approximately 135,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 776% from the average daily volume of 15,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Great Bear Royalties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.12.

About Great Bear Royalties

Great Bear Royalties Corp. operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Dixie project that consists of 494 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario, as well as a portfolio of equity investments in resource-focused public companies.

