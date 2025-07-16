GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $31,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GXO opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 83.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

