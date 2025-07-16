Head to Head Comparison: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) & UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Angi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Angi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angi and UMeWorld”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.19 billion 0.65 $36.00 million $1.10 14.59 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Risk & Volatility

Angi has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.64, meaning that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Angi and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 7 2 0 2.22 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 0.00

Angi presently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Angi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Angi is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Angi and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi 4.69% 4.99% 2.87% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Angi beats UMeWorld on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals. The company's Ads and Leads segment connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide network of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, mobile, and magazine advertising to certified service professionals, as well as services and tools, including quoting, invoicing, and payment services. This segment provides consumers access to online True Cost Guide, which provides project cost information for various project types, as well as a library of home services-related content. Its Services segment offers a pre-priced offering, pursuant to which consumers can request services through Angi and Handy branded platforms and pay for such services on the applicable platform directly; and provides professionals with access to a pool of consumers seeking service professionals and must validate their home services experience, as well as attest to holding the requisite license(s) and maintain an acceptable rating to remain on Services platforms. The company's International segment operates Travaux, MyBuilder, MyHammer, Werkspo, and Homestars home services marketplaces. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC Inc.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, an integrated edible oil company, engages in the production of diacylglycerol) oil, palm oil, and oil palm derivative products. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Miami, Florida.

