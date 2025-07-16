Head to Head Review: XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and TXO Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPLR Infrastructure $1.26 billion 0.68 -$23.00 million ($1.90) -4.81 TXO Partners $299.70 million 2.07 $23.50 million $0.42 35.79

Risk & Volatility

TXO Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPLR Infrastructure. XPLR Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXO Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

XPLR Infrastructure has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of TXO Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPLR Infrastructure -14.10% 1.64% 1.03% TXO Partners 5.22% 3.89% 2.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XPLR Infrastructure and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPLR Infrastructure 2 10 2 0 2.00 TXO Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPLR Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $16.77, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. TXO Partners has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.07%. Given XPLR Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XPLR Infrastructure is more favorable than TXO Partners.

Dividends

XPLR Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 40.2%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. XPLR Infrastructure pays out -193.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TXO Partners pays out 581.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TXO Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. XPLR Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

TXO Partners beats XPLR Infrastructure on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

