HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Stock Price Up 14.7% – Here’s Why

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) rose 14.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.80.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Networks AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.