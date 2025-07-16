Hugh Patrick Hatcher Sells 2,000 Shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Stock

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Patrick Hatcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,705. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.6%

PFGC stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Performance Food Group Company has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Performance Food Group

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,377 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,203 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,660 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.