Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Humana by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,587,345,000 after buying an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after buying an additional 63,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after buying an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $416,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $221.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.89. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $268.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.