Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 163,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $964,008.73. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 326,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,717.28. The trade was a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,049,277. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

