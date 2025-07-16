Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,380,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 352,307 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,457,000 after purchasing an additional 793,403 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,381,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,506,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

