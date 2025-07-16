Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

