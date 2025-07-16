Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.03 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

