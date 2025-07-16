Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,737,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $756,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $912.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

