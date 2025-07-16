Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,899,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,863,466.32. This trade represents a 17.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,596,143.64.

UWM Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.68.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. UWM’s payout ratio is -307.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UWM by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in UWM by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,727,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,779 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UWM by 1,144.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,205 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in UWM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

