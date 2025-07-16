Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total value of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,628.03. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Trading Down 0.8%

Jabil stock opened at $218.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $227.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

