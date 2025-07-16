Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 603.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

