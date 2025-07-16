Javier Zamora Sells 6,154 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $215,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,245. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CarGurus Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. CarGurus had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $225.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut CarGurus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

