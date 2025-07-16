Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 824.0% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:JEF opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.