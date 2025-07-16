JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.3% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 218,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the first quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $795.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

