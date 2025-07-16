JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $280,711,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,837,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after purchasing an additional 108,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

