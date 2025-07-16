Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,264,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,269,000 after acquiring an additional 599,214 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $477,593,000 after buying an additional 2,167,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,897,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $370,461,000 after buying an additional 356,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $244,372,000 after buying an additional 987,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Juniper Networks stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

