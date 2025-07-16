Justin Rosenstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $373,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,185,398 shares in the company, valued at $92,471,700.10. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asana Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 825.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 5,815.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities raised shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

