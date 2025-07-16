Justin Rosenstein Sells 25,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Justin Rosenstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $373,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,185,398 shares in the company, valued at $92,471,700.10. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Asana Trading Down 3.1%
Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.13.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. FBN Securities raised shares of Asana to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASAN
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.