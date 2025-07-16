Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.80 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 8,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at $753,393.55. This trade represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

