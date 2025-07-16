Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

