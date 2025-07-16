Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 11,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $36,421.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,610.52. This trade represents a 7.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 87,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Williams Trading set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

