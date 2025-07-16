Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

LBRDK opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $104.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 88.10%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Broadband to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

