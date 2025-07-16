Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.10. 13,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 14,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

