Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.77 and last traded at C$12.96. 2,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.85.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

