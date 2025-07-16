lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $222.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.62. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

