Melius Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Research analysts at Melius began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Melius’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.84.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $465.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.56. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 88.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 53,740.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 259,566 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.