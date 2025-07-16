Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $679.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.93. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total transaction of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,597.99. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

