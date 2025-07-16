Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.

Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 71.9% in the first quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.65 and a fifty-two week high of $747.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $679.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total value of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,559,597.99. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,263 shares of company stock valued at $104,638,750. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

