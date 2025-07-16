Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,630 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $96.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,311.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.10.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

