MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of MKS by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Stock Performance

MKSI stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $145.59.

MKS Dividend Announcement

MKS ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MKS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MKS from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Insider Activity at MKS

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,955. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

