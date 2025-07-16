Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 151,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.87.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

