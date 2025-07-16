Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.18.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $102.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.82. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $90.61 and a one year high of $124.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $168.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

