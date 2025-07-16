M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.03.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

