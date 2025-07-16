M&T Bank Corp Has $574,000 Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.77 and a 1-year high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on USPH

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,357.94. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.