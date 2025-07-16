M&T Bank Corp Has $634,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in AECOM by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

ACM stock opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60. AECOM has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

