M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 60.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.66. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.