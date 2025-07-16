Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average of $208.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,602,037 shares of company stock worth $3,044,172,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

