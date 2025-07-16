NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 10,192.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.