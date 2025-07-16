Netflix’s (NFLX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,400.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,227.39.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,260.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,226.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,054.65. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

