NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 13,692.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NewJersey Resources stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.61. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

