Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2025

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.66 and last traded at $24.79. 3,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 7,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.