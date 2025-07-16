Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,513 Shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vitesse Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 71,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTS. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Vitesse Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

VTS opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.81%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

